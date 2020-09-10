Landry said Thursday that the playing time he receives Week 1 at Baltimore will be dependent on the Browns' game plan, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry's availability for the start of the season looked to be in question after he opened training camp on the PUP list following his Feb. 4 hip surgery, but the wideout was cleared for team drills back in mid-August and has seemingly avoided any setbacks, as evidenced by his absence from the two injury reports the Browns have issued this week. However, the slot specialist acknowledged that he's still in the process of getting back to full health, adding that he expects to feel better as the season unfolds. With that in mind, the Browns may look to manage his early-season reps a little more carefully, perhaps by keeping him off the field more frequently on running downs. Landry shouldn't lose out on targets for any game plan-related reasons, but a healthier Odell Beckham and the addition of free-agent pickup Austin Hooper could naturally result in Landry earning fewer looks from Baker Mayfield.