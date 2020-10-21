Landry (hip/ribs) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Landry didn't practice last Wednesday and Thursday before returning to limited session Friday, so he's already off to a better start in Week 7, as he continues to manage his aches and pains. While seeing the field for 44 of the Browns' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers, Landry -- who drew the start along with fellow WR Odell Beckham -- hauled in three of his five targets for 40 yards.