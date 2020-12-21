Landry had seven receptions (eight targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Landry continued his recent hot streak, scoring his third touchdown over the last four weeks while averaging 7.3 receptions and 79.5 receiving yards over that span. It didn't hurt that the Giants were without shutdown corner, James Bradberry (reserve/COVID-19), for this contest, but even he may not have been able to slow down the Browns' red-hot passing attack. The veteran wideout is finally looking like a reliable fantasy asset again after posting some disappointing numbers earlier this season, both before and after Odell Beckham went down to injury. Look for Baker Mayfield to continue dialing up his favorite target in another soft matchup against the Jets on Sunday.