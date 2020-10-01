Browns offensive coordinator admitted Thursday that Landry probably isn't 100 percent healthy following his February hip surgery, but the receiver isn't expected to miss any time because of the injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns have listed Landry on their injury reports for three straight weeks with the hip issue, but since he was a full participant Thursday for a fifth straight practice, fantasy managers don't have reason to fret about his status for Sunday's game in Dallas. Instead, Landry's lackluster production to date is the greater concern, as he's been limited to 12 receptions for 143 yards and no touchdowns across 13 targets through the Browns' first three games. Landry may still be in the process of working his way back to full speed following the hip surgery, but a downturn in playing time also helps explain his lagging numbers. After playing north of 90 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps in 13 of his 16 games last season, Landry has been limited to snap shares between 60 and 71 percent in each of his three outings in 2020.