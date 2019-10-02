Browns' Jarvis Landry: Stops by locker room

Landry (concussion) was overheard telling a teammate he "feels great, 100 percent," Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry, who briefly stopped by the Browns' locker room Tuesday, is not allowed to be interviewed while in the concussion protocol, but reporters overheard his conversation with a teammate. Head coach Freddie Kitchens is encouraged that Landry gets an extra day to clear the protocol for Monday night's game against the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories