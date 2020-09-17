Landry (hip) is listed as active Thursday against the Bengals, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
As expected, Landry will suit up after having his practice reps capped this week. Expect Landry to work in conjunction with Odell Beckham as the Browns' top wide receiver duo.
