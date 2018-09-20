Browns' Jarvis Landry: Suits up Thursday
Landry (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Jets.
Assuming he experiences no in-game setbacks, Landry should remain a focal point in the Cleveland passing attack Thursday. With mercurial Josh Gordon no longer a threat to poach targets, Landry profiles as the Browns' clear go-to wide receiver in Week 3 and beyond. Next up in the pecking order in that realm is rookie Antonio Callaway, with Rashard Higgins currently slotting in as the team's No. 3 option at the position.
