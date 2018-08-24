Browns' Jarvis Landry: Targeted 10 times
Landry snatched three of 10 targets for 23 yards during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Eagles.
Somewhere in Cleveland, a member of the Browns' field crew just found remnants of Philadelphia cornerback Jalen Mills' ankles. On the first offensive play of the game, Tyrod Taylor found Landry in the flat and the receiver spun out and picked up 11 yards on a move that literally brought Mills to his knees. Landry appears motivated heading into the season and if there was ever a question as to how Cleveland would use its new receiver, 10 targets in a half of play should provide a promising glimpse.
