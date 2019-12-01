Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Targeted 11 times in loss

Landry caught six of 11 targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh.

Landry came up big during Cleveland's game-opening field goal drive, snagging an early 19-yard pass and then converting a third-and-long for a gain of 15 yards. He was relatively quiet after that as the Steelers stifled Cleveland's offense. Landry had come into Sunday with five touchdowns in his previous four games and has been the most consistent of Cleveland's bevy of weapons. Sunday brings a matchup against the one-win Bengals with Cleveland in must-win mode if the Browns hope to keep playoff dreams alive.

