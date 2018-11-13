Landry secured two of five targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 28-16 win over the Falcons.

Landry's five targets not only marked a season low, but it was his smallest total since the 2016 campaign when he was targeted four times on Dec. 16. The 25-year-old's production has drastically dipped over the past three weeks, due to Baker Mayfield targeting him less and less. Landry has totaled just 12 targets the past two games after seeing 27 the previous two. Fantasy owners are hoping Cleveland's coaches figure out a way to get Landry more involved when the Browns return from their bye in Week 12. However, if that fails to come to fruition, Landry will be hard to trust for consistent production in most fantasy formats.