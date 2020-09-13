Landry secured five of six targets for 61 yards in the Browns' 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Landry's reception and receiving yardage totals both paced the Browns on a lackluster day overall for the passing game in particular. The veteran possession receiver is expected to once again enjoy a robust role in the offense despite the switch in schemes to that of new head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Landry's workload Sunday was at least encouraging in that respect. He'll hope to benefit from a more efficient performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield when the Browns quickly retake the field for a Week 2 Thursday night matchup against the Bengals.