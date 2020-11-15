Landry caught three of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over Houston.
Landry led the Browns in targets but didn't get much going as Baker Mayfield threw for just 132 yards. This was actually Mayfield's second-highest passing yardage total in the last four games, so Landry's ceiling remains capped by the run-heavy nature of Cleveland's offense. Still, the Browns will likely scheme the ball into Landry's hands -- be it as a receiver downfield or as a passer/runner on gadget plays -- against the Eagles in Week 11.
