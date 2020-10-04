Landry caught five of six targets for 48 yards and threw a 37-yard touchdown pass during Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

Landry got the scoring started early in the first quarter when he launched a long touchdown pass to O'dell Beckham Jr. He tied for the team lead in catches and finished second in receiving yardage, but he still failed to surpass 50 receiving yards for the third straight game. Landry has uncharacteristically drawn just 19 targets through four games this season and still hasn't scored a touchdown of his own. He'll hope for better results next Sunday against the Colts.