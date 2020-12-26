The Browns placed Landry (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, ruling him out for Sunday's road game against the Jets.

In addition to Landry, fellow wide receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were deemed high-risk close contacts and are unable to play Week 16. With just one WR (Marvin Hall) remaining on the active roster, Cleveland elevated Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad.