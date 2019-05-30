Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Landry (undisclosed) is unlikely to participate in next week's minicamp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Landry has been absent from OTAs while nursing a minor injury, and his further absence will just be precautionary, according to the Browns. There appears to be no real concern surrounding whatever issue is bothering the wideout.

