Landry recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against the Jaguars.

Landry topped 100 yards for the first time this season, thanks in part to commanding 11 targets on 29 total pass attempts by Baker Mayfield. He was efficient with the opportunity as well, averaging 13 yards per target and logging five receptions of at least 19 yards. Landry also managed his first touchdown of the season, which came on a five-yard catch in the opening quarter. He'll look to build on the performance in a Week 13 matchup against the Titans.