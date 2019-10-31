Browns' Jarvis Landry: Turns in limited practice
Landry (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though Landry's activity level represents no difference from Wednesday, coach Freddie Kitchens relayed that the wideout looked better Thursday than he did a day before, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The Browns will wait and see what Landry is able to do at the team's final session of the week Friday before determining whether or not he'll carry an injury designation into Sunday's game in Denver.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Not on injury report•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hurts ankle in loss•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Snags three passes in loss•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...