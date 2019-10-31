Browns' Jarvis Landry: Turns in limited practice

Landry (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though Landry's activity level represents no difference from Wednesday, coach Freddie Kitchens relayed that the wideout looked better Thursday than he did a day before, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The Browns will wait and see what Landry is able to do at the team's final session of the week Friday before determining whether or not he'll carry an injury designation into Sunday's game in Denver.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories