Browns' Jarvis Landry: Undergoes surgery after all

Landry ultimately changed his mind and decided to undergo hip surgery Feb. 4, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry was planning to forego the surgery as recently as the Super Bowl according to Cabot, but eventually changed his mind and decided on the procedure that comes with a 6-to-8-month recovery timetable. This leaves the door open for availability at the start of training camp in late July, though the organization and new head coach Kevin Stefanski are optimistic Landry might be available on a limited basis this spring. After a procedure that was considered successful, all signs point to a full recovery.

