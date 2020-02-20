Browns' Jarvis Landry: Undergoes surgery after all
Landry ultimately changed his mind and decided to undergo hip surgery Feb. 4, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Landry was planning to forego the surgery as recently as the Super Bowl according to Cabot, but eventually changed his mind and decided on the procedure that comes with a 6-to-8-month recovery timetable. This leaves the door open for availability at the start of training camp in late July, though the organization and new head coach Kevin Stefanski are optimistic Landry might be available on a limited basis this spring. After a procedure that was considered successful, all signs point to a full recovery.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings has his first run of 2020 projections done and they've had their impact on his...
-
Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Who saw their value go up after Heath Cummings completed his 2020 projections?
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Dynasty Mailbag: Hard-choices help
Heath Cummings answers your Dynasty and keeper questions in his February mailbag.
-
2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the 2019 rookie WR class, including A.J. Brown,...