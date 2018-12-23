Landry hauled in four of eight targets for 47 yards, adding six rushing yards and a 63-yard pass to Breshad Perriman during Sunday's 26-18 win against the Bengals.

The 26-year-old wideout was rock solid and reliable to start the season, exceeding 65 receiving yards or delivering a touchdown in four of his first five outings of 2018 (he has only done that three times in 10 games since). Landry has been wholly inconsistent down the stretch, scoring just one touchdown since Week 8, and posting just as many double-digit PPR outings (three) as performances with fewer than seven points over Cleveland's past six showings. Due to a monstrous workload of 9.3 targets per game, it seems like a matter of time until Landry breaks out. But that remains unlikely to happen in Week 17 as the Browns wrap up the season against Baltimore's top-5 pass defense (199 yards allowed per game).