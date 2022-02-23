Landry voiced his preference to remain with Cleveland on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry has one year remaining on a contract and is scheduled to make $15.1 million in salary and bonuses while absorbing $16.38 million of cap space, per Over The Cap. If he's cut before June 1, Landry's cap hit falls to $1.5 million. The Browns are in need of quality wideouts, and Landry qualifies as one, but injuries and an unproductive 2021 season make him a candidate for release. The wideout, who will turn 30 during the 2022 season, caught 52 of 87 targets with two touchdowns over 12 games last season.