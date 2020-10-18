Landry (ribs) is active Week 6 against the Steelers.
Known for his durability, Landry wasn't going to let a few missed practices this week jeopardize his streak of six consecutive seasons with 16 games played. The remainder of his offensive will have similar fortune, as starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (chest) and fellow wideout Odell Beckham (illness) have both been cleared to play as well. Landry will face a middle-of-the-road Pittsburgh secondary that ranks No. 14 in the league in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing wide receivers in PPR formats.