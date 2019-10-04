Browns' Jarvis Landry: Will practice Friday

Landry has cleared the concussion protocol and will practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry did not practice Thursday as a result of the concussion he suffered last week against the Ravens, but the Browns' medical staff determined he was ready to get back on the field, and he will do so one day later. It won't be clear how much work Landry got in Friday until practice concludes, but there is now reason to believe he will take the field Monday night against the 49ers, barring any setbacks.