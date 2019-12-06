Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Will suit up Sunday

Landry (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Landry has been tending to a hip injury the past few weeks but nonetheless has been looked at early and often by Baker Mayfield, hauling in 16 of 24 targets for 224 yards and two TDs over the last two games. He'll look to keep it up against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed the third-highest YPT (9.7) to wideouts this season.

