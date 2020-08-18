Landry (hip) worked in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry has eased back into drills the last few days as he recovered from February hip surgery, but his appearance in 11-on-11 drills signals that he has made impressive progress in recovery. With over three weeks until the season opener, the Browns may still afford Landry the occasional maintenance day, but it appears he'll be ready for Week 1. The 27-year-old is slated to start at slot receiver, and he'll look to build on the career-high 1,174 receiving yards he recorded in 2019.