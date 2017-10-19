Browns' Jason McCourty: Added to injury report
McCourty was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns left McCourty off their injury report Wednesday, but he may have tweaked the ankle in that day's practice session and stayed on the field. The fact that McCourty wasn't excluded from Thursday's practice entirely suggests it's not a major concern, and the expectation remains that he'll play Sunday against the Titans, the team that drafted him back in 2009.
