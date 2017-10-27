McCourty (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

McCourty will likely miss his second consecutive game Sunday, and his work in coverage will be truly missed. The eighth-year corner has racked up 24 tackles (19 solo), nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three interceptions, running one back for a touchdown. The 30-year-old continues to be a bright spot on Cleveland's roster, so his return couldn't come sooner.