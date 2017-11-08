McCourty (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

McCourty has sat out the last two games after injuring his ankle in mid-October, but had extra time to heal during last week's bye. It still remains to be seen if he'll be ready to play against the Lions on Sunday, though if he's inactive again, the Browns could be without two of their top three corners, as Briean Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring) was limited in practice as well.