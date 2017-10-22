McCourty (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After suffering the ankle injury in Thursday's practice, McCourty's status for the weekend was in jeopardy, and the Browns ultimately decided to hold out their top cornerback upon evaluating him in pregame warmups. With McCourty in street clothes for the matchup with his former team, it's expected that Briean Broddy-Calhoun will start at cornerback opposite Jamar Taylor, with Mike Jordan serving as the team's No. 3 option at the position. The 30-year-old McCourty leads the Browns with three interceptions and is tied for tops on the team with two forced fumbles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...