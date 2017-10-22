McCourty (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After suffering the ankle injury in Thursday's practice, McCourty's status for the weekend was in jeopardy, and the Browns ultimately decided to hold out their top cornerback upon evaluating him in pregame warmups. With McCourty in street clothes for the matchup with his former team, it's expected that Briean Broddy-Calhoun will start at cornerback opposite Jamar Taylor, with Mike Jordan serving as the team's No. 3 option at the position. The 30-year-old McCourty leads the Browns with three interceptions and is tied for tops on the team with two forced fumbles.