Browns' Jason McCourty: Missing out on matchup with former team
McCourty (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
After suffering the ankle injury in Thursday's practice, McCourty's status for the weekend was in jeopardy, and the Browns ultimately decided to hold out their top cornerback upon evaluating him in pregame warmups. With McCourty in street clothes for the matchup with his former team, it's expected that Briean Broddy-Calhoun will start at cornerback opposite Jamar Taylor, with Mike Jordan serving as the team's No. 3 option at the position. The 30-year-old McCourty leads the Browns with three interceptions and is tied for tops on the team with two forced fumbles.
More News
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Added to injury report•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Pick-six in loss•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Picks off McCown in Week 5•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Signs two-year contract with Browns•
-
Jason McCourty: Expects to sign contract with Browns•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...