Browns' Jason McCourty: No go Week 8
McCourty (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Vikings in London, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
For the second game in a row, McCourty will be sidelined due to an ankle injury. In his stead, expect the Browns to trot out Jamar Taylor and Mike Jordan as the starting cornerbacks.
