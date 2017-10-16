McCourty intercepted his third pass of the season and returned it for a touchdown during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans. He also accumulated one tackle.

McCourty is Pro Football Focus' highest graded cornerback with a 92.0 grade, as he has been lights out as a member of the Browns. He ranks second in the NFL in both interceptions (3) and passes defensed (9), and if he continues to be a ball hawk, he's worth an add in IDP leagues.