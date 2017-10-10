Play

McCourty registered an interception and a forced fumble during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets. He also added five tackles (four solo).

McCourty has been a turnover machine to start the season with two interceptions and two forced fumbles through the first five weeks. The former Titan signed a two-year contract with the Browns in the offseason and has been a very nice addition to Cleveland's secondary.

