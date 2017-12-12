McCourty accumulated a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to Green Bay.

A week after posting a season-high nine tackles, McCourty bested that effort against the Packers. The nine-year pro has 19 tackles over his last two contests and 51 for the year. He'll look to continue his hot streak Sunday against the Ravens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop