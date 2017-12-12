Browns' Jason McCourty: Posts season-high 10 tackles
McCourty accumulated a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to Green Bay.
A week after posting a season-high nine tackles, McCourty bested that effort against the Packers. The nine-year pro has 19 tackles over his last two contests and 51 for the year. He'll look to continue his hot streak Sunday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Season-high nine tackles•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Upgraded to full practice•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: No go Week 8•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Browns' Jason McCourty: Missing out on matchup with former team•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...