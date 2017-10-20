McCourty (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

McCourty first popped up on the injury report Thursday and it seems he wasn't able to put in a full practice Friday, resulting in him getting hit with the questionable tag. The Browns have had McCourty on the field for 99.7 percent of their defensive snaps this season, so his potential absence would leave a massive void in the secondary. Official word on McCourty's status should come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff.