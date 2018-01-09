Browns' Jason McCourty: Three interceptions in 2017
McCourty, who racked up seven tackles in Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, ends the season with 65 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The Browns signed McCourty to a two-year, $6 million contract this past offseason, and the veteran cornerback was a pleasant surprise, as he Cleveland's most reliable pass defender. McCourty will be 31 years old when 2018 kicks off and is expected to be the team's No. 1 cornerback again.
