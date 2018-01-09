McCourty, who racked up seven tackles in Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, ends the season with 65 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Browns signed McCourty to a two-year, $6 million contract this past offseason, and the veteran cornerback was a pleasant surprise, as he Cleveland's most reliable pass defender. McCourty will be 31 years old when 2018 kicks off and is expected to be the team's No. 1 cornerback again.