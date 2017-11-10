Browns' Jason McCourty: Upgraded to full practice
McCourty (ankle) was a full participant during Friday's practice and no longer carries an injury designation into Sunday's contest versus the Lions.
McCourty is set to return to the field after a two-game absence, where his presence will be much needed against Matthew Stafford and Detroit's passing attack. The 30-year-old has three interceptions and two forced fumbles on the season.
