Wims (undisclosed) was removed from the active/non-football illness list Saturday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Though it's unclear what illness Wims was dealing with, it seems to have been of little concern as he's expected to resume practicing again soon. The 6-foot-4 receiver spent all of last season on the Raiders' practice squad, but hopes to participate in more in-game action this year with Cleveland. Wims is now playing for his third NFL team since he was drafted in 2018, and will battle with Ja'Marcus Bradley, Michael Woods (knee) and Mike Harley for a roster spot.