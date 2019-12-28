Play

The Browns have listed Tretter (knee) as questionable for their Week 17 matchup with the Bengals on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tretter practiced in limited fashion all week, so it comes as no surprise that he entered the weekend with a questionable tag. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to kickoff.

