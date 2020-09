Tretter (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Tretter had been dealing with the knee issue all last week before playing in Sunday's game against Baltimore, so the team will be hoping for a similar scenario. Chris Hubbard (ankle), Jack Conklin (ankle/finger) and Jedrick Wills (shin) are all dealing with injury as well, so it's unclear how the offensive line will look for Thursday's contest.