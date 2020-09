Tretter (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Tretter will play through his lingering knee issue for the second consecutive contest. With Chris Hubbard set to start at right tackle in place of Jack Conklin, who will only be available in case of emergency, the Browns will be counting on Tretter to hold down the fort in his usual starting role at center.