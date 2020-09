Tretter (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tretter's activity was limited in practice this week while he works back from an August knee scope, but the 29-year-old apparently showed enough for the Browns to be optimistic that he'll be ready to go for the opener. Rookie fifth-round pick Nick Harris will be the next man up at center if Tretter can't go.