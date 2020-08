Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said a decision on the status of Tretter (knee) for the season opener against Baltimore will be made during the week leading up to the game, Marla Ridenour of the Akron-Beacon Journal reports.

Tretter is rehabbing from knee surgery he underwent Aug. 13. While Tretter works to get ready for the Ravens, Nick Harris, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, is filling in at center.