Play

Tretter (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Tretter will battle through this knee injury for the third straight game, as he'll continue his role at starting center.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends