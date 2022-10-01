Willis (ankle) is not listed on the Browns' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons.
Wills underwent an MRI on his ankle following the Browns' Week 3 victory over the Steelers. His absence from the team's injury report indicates his health is back up to par and he figures to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Will undergo MRI•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Will stick at left tackle in 2022•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Not cleared for Monday's game•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Active as expected•