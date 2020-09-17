Wills (shin) is active for Thursday's contest against the Bengals, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Wills was forced out of Cleveland's loss to Baltimore in Week 1 due to a shin injury, but he's already recovered enough to suit up for Thursday Night Football. The rookie first-round pick will start at left tackle against Cincinnati.
