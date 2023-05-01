Wills (knee) had his fifth-year option selected by the Browns on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wills is entering his fourth season with Cleveland after they took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he is now set to make a guaranteed salary of $14.175 million during the 2024 campaign. The left tackle went down with a knee injury in early January, but it doesn't seem likely that it will sideline him heading into 2023, though more information should be provided when the Browns' OTAs start May 23.