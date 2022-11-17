Wills (ankle) was not listed on the Browns' injury report Thursday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Wills was forced out with an ankle injury during Cleveland's Week 10 loss to the Dolphins, though subsequent X-rays did not appear to reveal any significant issues. Now, the third-year left tackle figures to step back into his starting role against the Bills on Sunday.
