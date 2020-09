Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said it's too early to tell if Wills will be available for Thursday's game against the Bengals, though X-rays on the rookie's knee returned negative, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Wills left early in his NFL debut Sunday in the Browns' 38-6 loss to the Ravens, but it's a good sign that there's no structural damage. The rookie first-rounder is still sore, however, so Kendall Lamm is on standby in case Wills can't play Thursday.