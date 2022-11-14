Wills sustained a left ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Wills was rolled up on during Sunday's matchup and was unable to finish the game as a result. However, he said after the game that he underwent X-rays and expects to be fine. He'll presumably be monitored in the coming days, but he should have a chance to suit up for next Sunday's game in Buffalo.
