Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Wills (knee) will be placed on Cleveland's injured reserve list, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wills sustained a high-grade MCL sprain, a low-grade PCL sprain and bone bruises during Sunday's game versus Arizona. Once he's moved to the injured reserve list, he'll become ineligible to play in the Browns' next four games, and he could sit out even longer than that. In the meantime, 2021 fourth-rounder James Hudson is expected to take over as the starter at left tackle.