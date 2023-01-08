Wills will need an MRI on his knee after suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Wills suffered the injury in the final seconds of the game. Cabot notes that Wills believes he suffered an MCL sprain, but the MRI will be done to confirm his belief. With the Browns season over, Wills will now focus on getting healthy.
More News
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Clears injury report•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Dealing with left ankle injury•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Picks up injury Sunday•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Absent from injury report•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Will undergo MRI•
-
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Will stick at left tackle in 2022•